Wet Leg poked fun at Alex Turner’s much-mocked 2014 BRIT Awards speech when they were named Best New Artist at this year’s ceremony.

The two-piece behind the group – 29 year olds Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – beat Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama and Sam Ryder to the prize.

Rhian started their acceptance speech by giggling as she said: “That rock’n’roll, eh? That rock’n’roll, it just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”

She was quoting the opening lines from Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex’s speech when the band won the award for British Album of the Year nine years ago.

But she trailed off to laughter and left out the last part of his speech, in which Alex, 37, said: “I think the cyclical nature of the universe in which it exists demands it adheres to some of its rules.”

Rhian then appeared to reference the controversial lack of women nominees in this year’s non-gendered Artist of the Year category by saying she wanted to thank female producers behind ITV’s broadcast of the awards, from London’s O2 Arena.

She said: “Being on the telly can be, like, such a boys’ club thing, so I’d just like to thank all the women who worked on the production – a team of women.

“I just really want to shout them out.”

She wrapped up her speech by saying: “I’m really nervous, so I’m going to stop now. Thank everyone so much.”

Lizzo, 34, then got the crowd cheering by playing a medley of ‘Special’ and ‘About Damn Time’, complete with a flute solo.