The Sugababes were at the centre of a bizarre cocaine joke at this year’s BRIT Awards.

Actress and comedian Daisy May Cooper, 36, made the gag while presenting the Best Alternative Rock award to The 1975 at the 2023 ceremony in London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) night.

Despite the Sugababes not being nominated in any category, she said while wearing a tiny black leather mini dress: “God, we went into the toilets earlier and we saw the Sugababes.

“And they weren’t doing coke – they were lovely.”

Daisy’s microphone crackled just as she said the words, but the joke was not cut from the BRITs coverage.

The Sugababes earlier walked the red carpet with other famous faces, with Mutya Buena, 37, in a strappy black dress that showed off her leg tattoos and her bandmate Keisha Buchanan, 38, going braless in an oversized grey and white striped suit, while Siobhán Donaghy, also 38, was in a purple suit.

Daisy presented the award alongside actress Selin Hizli, 34, with whom she starred in her sitcom ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ about friendship and stalking.

Meanwhile, BRITs host Mo Gilligan apologised for calling Lewis Capaldi by the wrong name before the singer performed his ballad ‘Forget Me’.

The comic, 34, introduced the musician as “Sam Capaldi” – appearing to mix Lewis and Sam Smith’s names.

Viewers hit out at the host, saying it could have put Lewis off his song, and Mo later said: “I do apologise I did call him Sam.”

Jokingly blaming the drinks being served at the awards, he added: “They’re (the drinks are) not playing around.”