AKA has been shot dead at the age of 35.

The rap star – whose real name was Kiernan Forbes – became known after releasing his single ‘Victory Lap’ in 2010 and went on to release four studio albums but is said to have been shot and killed as he approached his car in the coastal city of Durban in his native South Africa when “two armed people approached from across the street and fired several shots at close range before running away”, according to The New York Times.

In a statement posted to Instagram, his parents Tony and Lynn said: “It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police.”

The ’Lemons’ hitmaker is survived by several family members, including seven-year-old daughter Kairo – who he has with former partner DJ Zinhle – and the statement went on to thank well wishers for their support as his parents begged fans to keep them in their prayers and thoughts.

His parents added: “To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days.

We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.

Tony and Lynn Forbes”(sic)