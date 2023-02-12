A number of game titles and associated add-ons will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on Tuesday (07.02.23).

Microsoft has confirmed that the removals will start this month and will continue over the coming weeks and months.

A statement on the xbox.com website reads: "A number of game titles and associated add-ons will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title. These removals will start on February 7, 2023.

"Once purchased, you can always redownload these games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History."

The tech company added that the list of titles that are going to be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace is only available in English.

Xbox then provided a PDF copy of the specific gaming titles for each region.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently confirmed that an announcement claiming that the XBox 360 marketplace is to close was made in "error".

The tech company had initially released a message telling users that they had until May this year to make their purchases and reportedly later confirmed the news themselves.

The message read: "We will be closing the Xbox 360 Marketplace over the next year so we encourage you to purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023."

However, Microsoft later confirmed that the message was made in error.