Reese Witherspoon encourages her kids to call her rather than text.

The 46-year-old actress has 22-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon with ex Ryan Phillipe as well as Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth and explained that she would much rather they learned the “power of direct communication” even if they aren’t keen on talking to her on the phone.

She said: “There's a point when you need to get off texts, I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone. Having that direct communication can sometimes get right to the point.

“But you know kids that age don't like you to call them. They're like, 'Ugh, it's my mom.' "

The ‘Legally Blonde’ actress was joined by ‘Your Place Or Mine’ co-star Ashton Kutcher – who has Wyatt, eight, and six-year-old Dimitri with wife Mila Kunis – in the joint interview, who explained that his children are at the age where they are “still excited” by the prospect of a phone call.

He told PEOPLE: “Remember that thing where you'd fall asleep on the phone? I imagine my kids are going to have relationships with people that are mostly text for a while. Whereas I'm like, just call me! My kids are still very excited about phone calls!

“We're both big family people. And I'm a huge fan of Dr. Becky Kennedy and her approach to parenting. It's not your job to raise happy kids. It's your job to raise resilient kids who can find happiness. It's the blessing of a skinned knee!”