The Nintendo Switch is the first console to have 10 different games sell more than 15 million copies.

The hybrid console - which launched in 2017 - has set a new record across all consoles.

The games include 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe', 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons', 'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Pokemon Violet' and 'Let's Go Eevee' and 'Pikachu'.

What's more, in an earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022, it was revealed that the Switch has now shifted more than 122 million consoles worldwide, making it the third best-selling console of all time behind The Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

The latter two have sold 154 million and 155 million units, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nintendo UK has opened a new Twitter account for its My Nintendo Store.

The gaming giant launched its @MyNintendoUK Twitter handle in January and the account has just posted its first-ever tweet.

The message on the micro-blogging platform reads: "Hello and welcome to the official #MyNintendoStore Twitter account for the UK and Ireland.

"Follow the channel to stay up to date about all things My Nintendo Store! (sic)"

The account - which is specifically for the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland and currently has fewer than 10,000 followers - is set to be used to share updates about new releases and special edition pre-orders.

The account subsequently posted a tweet related to the video game 'Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon'.

The title is slated to be released in March.

The tweet reads: "Search the Avalon Forest for the power to save Cereza's mother in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a SteelBook on March 17th!

"Already pre-ordered? Your order will be automatically upgraded: http://spkl.io/60164w2rY

"Also available on My Nintendo Store in Ireland (sic)"