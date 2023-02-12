Jenna Ortega did not get any sleep while shooting ‘Wednesday.’

The 20-year-old actress plays the title role in the hit Netflix series – which serves as a spin-off to ‘The Addams Family’ – but explained that because the filming schedule often consisted of 14 hour days, she ended up “crying hysterically” as she tried to keep up with the demands of the part.

She said: “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me. It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren’t shooting the sixth day that week, it was ‘All right, well then, we’ll get your lessons in on that day.’ I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out!”

The ’Scream’ star - who appears alongside the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci in the acclaimed comedy horror series - went on to add that she became “very adamant” to be prepared to the best of her abilities because she wanted the series to be “believable.”

She told Variety: “I didn’t know where my hands were even supposed to go and then I had to make two cellos come out of one cello, which was ridiculous! They had to start using stunt doubles or occasionally cello doubles if they didn’t have time to get hands, but I was very adamant about being as well prepared as possible because I wanted them to be able to use myself, because that’s so much more believable if you could see your face!”