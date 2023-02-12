Lily James has reportedly split from Michael Shuman after almost two years of dating.

The 33-year-old actress was first spotted kissing Queens of the Stone Age Michael, 37, on Valentine's Day in 2021 and sparked rumours that a wedding was on the cards when she was seen wearing a gold ring on her engagement finger last year but the pair are now said to have "grown apart" over the last few months.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Lily and Michael have grown apart in recent months and have now decided to end their relationship. They just couldn’t make it work as a couple, but they both wish each other the best for the future. "

The ' Pam and Tommy' star - who has also dated the likes of MCU star Chris Evans as well as 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith - is thought to have grown close to Michael when she stayed with him while shooting the rom-com 'What’s Love Got To Do With It?' and were later spotted attending Sir Paul McCartney's performance at Glastonbury in 2022 before reportedly looking at mansions as they prepared to take the next step and move in together.

Lily is yet to comment about the split in public but earlier this week reminisced about a girl's holiday she had been on with fellow actress Gala Gordon as she told followers she felt like she had found "heaven on earth" before later hinting that the trip was beneficial for her mental wellbeing.

She captioned the post: "Magical island. @joalibeing I could have stayed forever #wellbeing"