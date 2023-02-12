Peyton Reed is "unsure" if there will be another 'Ant-Man' movie.

The 58-year-old director is at the helm of the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'' - which is the third instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and stars Paul Rudd in the title role - but is very "superstitious" about saying too much and "cannot talk" about the future of the franchise until the new movie is released.

He said: " I'm a little superstitious, so it's hard to talk about the possibility of another one until the movie comes out. But I have loved working at Marvel and, again, there are other characters in that universe I love who maybe haven't been introduced into the MCU yet."

However, the 'Bring It On' director - who also took the reins on 'Ant-Man' in 2015 as well as its 2918 sequel 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' - did go on to note that he would leave the "door open for anything" because he has loved working for the MCU for almost a decade.

He told ScreenRant: "Listen, I would leave the door open for anything. I love working with Kevin and Stephen Broussard and everybody at Marvel. With Ant-Man, we've been doing this together for eight or nine years at this point, and it's a family. We've kind of all grown up with these heroes and put them out there, and it's really gratifying.

"That was an exhilarating thing, to have all these artists bring you this incredible artwork. I'm sure that, along the way, there were characters and environments that we just didn't have room for."

'Ant-Man: Quantumania' is set to be released in cinemas on February 17.