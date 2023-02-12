Julianne Moore needs to be "surprised" as an actress.

The 62-year-old star has been active in Hollywood since the 1990s and is known for her roles in 'Boogie Nights' and 'Magnolia' ad explained that she is often sent scripts to read that feature parts which are similar to those she has played before but admitted that her latest project 'Sharper' - which follows a young man who exacts revenge on his family for not accepting him and cons other rich people to gain the wealth he desires - features a twist she "didn't see coming."

She said; "A lot of the time I get told, 'I thought of you for this script,' and they’ll send it to you, but they thought of me because of something I just did. I want to be surprised," says the actor, "Usually, having been doing this for as long as I've been doing it, you can get ahead of the screenplay, and I see what's being set up. But when I read it, I really didn't see it… coming."

The Academy Award-winning actress - who stars alongside Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow in the Apple+ movie - went on to add that she was interested in how the characters related to one another in the movie and was fascinated by the "deep pleasure" that she thinks must be associated with being in a cult.

She told Total Film: "I'm interested in behaviour, in how people communicate with each other. Why do people get involved in a cult or involved in these schemes? There has to be a deep sense of pleasure. Let's face it, there are lots of easier ways to live than the way these characters choose. There has to be an element of addiction to the thrill."

'Sharper' streams on Apple+ from February 17