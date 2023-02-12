Lewis Capaldi has responded to being wrongly introduced as “Sam Capaldi” at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The singer, 26, performed his ballad ‘Forget Me’ at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night in London’s O2 Arena – for which he was nominated for Song of the Year – but host Mo Gilligan, 34, made a glaring error by saying “Sam Capaldi” was about to play, in an apparent mix-up between Lewis’ and his fellow BRITs nominee Sam Smith’s names.

Lewis made light of the mistake on Saturday night by tweeting a photoshopped image of his head onto singer Sam’s bizarre BRITs outfit, which he captioned: “Sam Capaldi. x.”

Sam, 30, stunned fans by turning up for the 2023 BRITs in a huge balloon-style black latex costume that left guests and viewers wondering how he would be able to use the loo during the show.

Viewers hit out at BRITs host Mo for his “Sam Capaldi” mix-up saying it could have put Lewis off his song.

The stand-up later apologised, saying: “I do apologise I did call him Sam.”

He also jokingly blaming the drinks being served at the awards, adding: “They’re (the drinks are) not playing around.”

Harry Styles, 29, ended up beating Lewis in the Song of the Year category for his ‘As It Was’ hit, and swept the board at the ceremony by taking home four awards, in every category in which he was nominated, including the controversial Artist of the Year prize.

The former One Direction singer told the crows he was “aware of his privilege” and dedicated the award to several female artists after the BRITs was slammed for the all-male Artist of the Year nominees list after the category went gender neutral.

He also took home awards for Album of the Year for ‘Harry’s House’ and Pop/R+B Act.