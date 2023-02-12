Machine Gun Kelly claims he was “electrocuted” during a pre-Super Bowl gig.

The 32-year-old rapper and rocker was singing on stage at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest for a party on Friday (10.02.23) in Scottsdale, Arizona, ahead of Sunday’s (12.02.23) big game when he says he was shocked.

In a video posted on his Instagram Stories, MGK was seen singing and leaping around when his hair suddenly stood up amid a blast from smoke machines and air cannons surrounding him for the show.

He captioned the clip: “Yooo I got electricuted (sic) and my hair stood up.”

MGK added a crying and laughing emoji and lightning bolts to his message.

The clip shows MGK – real name Colson Baker – put down his microphone and let a guide track he was singing along with take over, before he shook his head to get his hair hanging down again.

He then ran back to the main area of the stage to get close to fans.

It is unclear if he was actually electrocuted or whether his video was a joke about his hair suddenly spiking up, possibly from a jolt of static electricity.

No medics showed up to assist him and there is no sign of him being in distress from getting zapped in the clip.

Later in the night, MGK was seen out in Scottsdale with his fiancé Megan Fox, 36, who went public

with their relationship in June 2020, and announced they were engaged in January 2022.

Megan last week paid tribute to the performer for his “humility and maturity” in a long Instagram post just before the Grammy Awards, where he lost out on Best Rock Album for his record ‘Mainstream Sellout’, with Ozzy Osbourne, 74, taking home the prize.

She said: “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination.

“You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award.

“Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is.

“I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”