Beyoncé reportedly did not perform at this year’s BRIT Awards as it would have cost bosses £500,000 to host the singer and her entourage.

The 41-year-old ‘Crazy in Love’ star picked up two gongs at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night at London’s O2 Arena and thanked fans for supporting her in two brief acceptance speeches by video.

Bosses of the show are said to have hoped she would travel to London to perform at the show alongside other acts including Harry Styles and Stormzy, but she is reported to have demanded several suites at the Corinthia hotel in central London to host a team of around 40 people to set up her show that would have cost around £500,000, according to the Mail on Sunday. (12.02.23)

One source told the newspaper: “The whole production would have cost a fortune.

“Beyoncé and her crew needed a huge team – this would have meant extra flights, accommodation and other costs. It became something that was just not justifiable in the end.

“It was a huge shame, but the bosses thought that the line-up was already brilliant.”

The Mail on Sunday added “high-level discussions had taken place last month between Beyoncé’s team, her record label Sony and Brits bosses” before the idea of her performing was scuppered.

Beyoncé, who has sold nearly 40 million albums and has 32 Grammy awards, won BRITs for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year categories for her ‘Break My Soul’ hit.

She said in her video acceptance speech for the International Song of the Year award: “Thank you, thank you so much for loving ‘Break My Soul’.

“The only intention for this song was to dance, so thank you for joining this dance of freedom and individuality... I hope you’re all having a beautiful night. Thank you and see you soon.”