Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ has been honoured at a celebration of life ceremony.

The late dancer and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular took his life on December 13 aged 40, and his widow Allison Holker, 35, hailed him as a “light” in her speech at the Los Angeles service on Saturday. (11.02.23)

According to People, she also told mourners: “He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

Allison and Stephen’s 14-year-old daughter Weslie also spoke at the event, hosted by family pastor Joe Smith, while Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed for guests.

Around 500 attendees turned out for the service, included Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show’s entire cast and crew, as well as Wayne Brady, Loni Love and Derek Hough.

Comedian Loni, 51, posted a picture of the program on Instagram and said: “Goodbye King Twitch.”

Along with Weslie and Allison, Stephen is survived by the other two children he had with his wife – son Maddox, six, and three-year-old daughter Zaia.

Allison, who married Stephen in 2013, said in a statement at the time of his death: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Stephen is said to have been working on TV projects with Allison at the time of his death, and was laid to rest at a private funeral in January.

Allison earlier this month filed for half her partner’s estate as he died without a will and she and other relatives have launched the ‘Move With Kindness’ foundation that aims to honour the late choreographer’s legacy by “spreading love and mental health awareness”.