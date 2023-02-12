Rihanna’s dad says the singer would “have my head” if he publicly revealed her baby son’s name.

Ronald Fenty, 69, spoke ahead of his daughter’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (12.02.23) and said she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky – who had their baby boy on 13 May 2022 but are still to reveal what he is called – and said Rihanna had been through a “few names” before she finally decided on her child’s moniker.

He added in an interview with Page Six on Saturday (11.02.23) when asked how Rihanna, 34, was coping with motherhood: “She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother.

“Everybody says (the baby) looks like me, but you know, babies change, faces change. He (resembles) a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together.”

A$AP, 34, who has been dating Rihanna since January 2020, was said by Ronald to be a “such a cool guy”.

He added about the rapper: “Very respectable. He’s taking to fatherhood very well.”

Revealing Rihanna – born Robyn Rihanna Fenty – would be enraged if he revealed the name of the couple’s child, he added: “She’ll have my head if I tell you!”

When asked if Rihanna and A$AP were planning to marry, Ronald said: “I don’t know about marriage, I really don’t know.”

Rihanna will take the stage as the Apple Music halftime act for Super Bowl LVII in front of an estimated 192 million viewers for a 13-minute medley show that will span her career of hits.

She has not performed live since she played at the Grammy Awards in 2018, where she sang ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, and she has not toured since the end of her ‘Anti’ tour in late 2016.

In 2019, Rihanna famously turned down the chance to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, telling Vogue she made the decision in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick – rejected by the NFL for kneeling in protest of systemic racism and police brutality in 2016.

She said at the time: “I just couldn’t be a sell-out. I couldn’t be an enabler.”

Rihanna said about doing this year’s halftime show at a press conference on Thursday (09.02.23): “It feels like it could have only been now. I mean, when I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this’.

“But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

“The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course. I haven’t done this in a minute. You’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a two-hour set in 13 minutes... from the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s the very last second… It’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it really does.”

She added about her plan to incorporate elements of her Barbadian roots in the show: “That’s a big part of why this is important for me to do this show – representation, representing for immigrants, representing for my country of Barbados, representing for black women everywhere.

“That’s really important. That’s key, for people to see the possibilities.”