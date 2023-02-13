Pink has been “looking into” becoming an Australian citizen.

The 43-year-old ‘So What’ singer – who has daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with her 47-year-old husband Carey Hart – has a huge fan base Down Under and loves visiting and touring in the country, and said ahead of her upcoming shows there she would love to officially get citizenship and it would be the only place where she would move with her family.

She told ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday (12.02.23): “Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking.

“I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, that’s where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it.”

Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ is set to start at stadiums in seven cities across Australia from February 2024, which will be a change from the arena-sized venues the singer has previously played in the country.

The singer, who last performed in Oz during her 2018 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’, is set to kick off the Australian leg of her tour at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on 9 February next year.

She will then play McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on 13 February, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 16 February, Metricon Stadium on 20 February, Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on 23 February and Adelaide Oval on 27 February before she wraps up at the Optus Stadium in Perth on 1 March.

Pink said on social media about the upcoming tour, which will promote her ninth studio album ‘Trustfall’, due out 17 February: “Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough.”