Rihanna is pregnant.

The 34-year-old pop star already has a nine-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky but confirmed during her comeback performance at the Superbowl Halftime show on Sunday (12.02.23) that they are expecting another child as she showed off her baby bump, and a rep later confirmed to the news The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, Rihanna said: "I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this! When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything! And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that."

During the show - which saw the 'Shut Up and Drive' songstress return to the stage for the first time in seven years - she performed a medley of her greatest hits, including 'Only Girl (In The World) ' and 'Umbrella' but the news of the pregnancy comes just weeks after it was reported that more children had been on the cards for the Fenty Beauty founder.

A source said: "Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience. It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid May."