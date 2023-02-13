'The Banshees Of Inisherin' co-producer James Flynn has died aged 57.

The Irish film producer's passing was confirmed by The Irish Times and comes after the dark comedy flick starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson earned nine Oscar nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

The co-founder of Metropolitan Film Productions is survived by his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna.

His colleague, producer Ed Guiney, who worked with James on 1998's 'Sweety Barrett', has paid a touching tribute.

He told the outlet: “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers.

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.”

James' recent credits include Sir Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel', the 'Disenchanted' sequel and 'Greta' starring Isabelle Hupper.

Away from the big screen, he was also the executive producer on the hit series 'Vikings' and its spinoff 'Valhalla'.

He was known for working with fellow Irish stars, teaming up with Farrell and Gleeson on various productions.

In 1997, he and his wife Juanita founded Metropolitan Film Productions, working on a whole host of film and TV productions.

In 2002, he launched Octagon Films, with credits including Neil Jordan’s 'Ondine' and Irish comedy 'Rory O’Shea Was Here', starring James McAvoy and Steven Robertson.

James earned Oscar nominations for his 2008 short film 'The Door' and the 2009 animation 'The Secret of Kells'.