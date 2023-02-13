Drake stopped a concert to reveal he’d got a “Let’s f***” proposition from one of his fans in the crowd.

The rapper, 36, was playing a set at h.wood group and Uncommon Entertainment’s annual Homecoming Super Bowl party at the private jet complex Hangar One in Scottsdale, Arizona in the early hours of Friday (10.02.23) when he stopped the gig as he had noticed a “distraction” from the audience.

He told fans: “Gimme a sec,” before he grabbed the fan’s phone and turning it to the audience to reveal the words “Let’s f***” on the screen – an offer he declined before returning to the show.

Dad-of-one Drake – who had a son born 11 October 2017 with French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux – performed a melody of his older songs at the show instead of three full tunes, telling the crowd: “I have one question for you, and I need you to answer me honestly. Tonight, they asked me to come up here and they asked me to do three songs, 20 minutes,” Drake told the audience. “I can either do my 20 minutes or we could just run through all the old s***. It’s up to you.”

Among his choices were ‘God’s Plan,’ ‘Best I Ever Had,’ ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home,’ ‘Started From the Bottom’ and ‘HYFR (Hell Ya F****** Right)’ before he ended with ‘I Have Nothing’ by Whitney Houston.

He also said before the final song: “The greatest rapper in the world, by the way, he goes by the name of Lil Wayne, and he used to do this thing at the end of his show where he would play this song, and everybody would sing along. It was my favourite moment of the night every night.

“So this is how we’re going to end the show tonight. I’d like to play this and dedicate this song to each and every one of you. I hope you have a great 2023. “My name is Drake, and I’ll be here again to see you, I promise, but for now, let’s sing together.”

Cher, Serena Williams Michael Strahan were spotted at the event, as well as Megan Fox, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, who sparked break-up rumours over the weekend after the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress deleted her Instagram account after deleting all photos of MGK from her grid.