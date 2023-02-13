Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a $34.5 million home together after two years of house-hunting.

The couple - who married last July - have spent a long time looking for the perfect property to settle down in and now TMZ.com reports they are in the final stages of closing a deal on a luxurious seven-bedroom home in California's Pacific Palisades which boasts 13 bathrooms as well as a gym, home spa and a six-car garage.

The pair are believed to have been house-hunting since before they tied the knot last summer, but they have now finally decided on their dream home.

Jennifer recently put her home in Bel Air on the market for $42.5 million and the report suggests the couple are now looking to move into the new marital home in Pacific Palisades, which is also said to have a wine cellar, screening room and a hot tub.

The news comes after their pair were seen starring in a Super Bowl advert together for Dunkin' Donuts.

In the advert, Ben was seen working in the drive-thru when his wife pulls up in her car and asks: "What are you doing here?” The 'Argo' star then tells her: "You’re embarrassing me in front of my friends."

The singer goes on to ask him: "Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?" and then yelling: "Grab me a glazed" before driving off.

The commercial aired during the 2023 Super Bowl which took place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night (12.02.23) and was won by the Kansas City Chiefs who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.