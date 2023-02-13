Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are expecting a baby girl.

The 39-year-old reality TV star and the professional surfer, 25, confirmed the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day (01.01.23) and over the weekend (11.02.23-12.02.23) they held a gender reveal party during which they announced their first child together is going to be a daughter.

During the party on Saturday (11.02.23), the couple gathered their friends and family to watch two people in giant baby costumes - one male and one female - wrestle before the female character came out on top confirming the unborn child's gender in a storm of pink confetti.

Tia shared footage of the happy moment on her Instagram page and wrote: "IT’S A GIRL ... So thrilled ... can’t wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world! Love you!"

Brody added on his own page: "Thank you to all my friends and family for making today so special."

They previously announced their baby news on Instagram revealing they have a "little angel" on the way. In the statement, they wrote: "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness an abundance of love. We truly appreciate love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Brody and Tia - who have been dating since last year - also shared a video of her getting a sonogram as Brody said: "Honey, look at that little heart - what?" Brody's parents are former model Linda and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner - who was previously married to Kris Jenner. Brody's baby will be Caitlyn's 21st grandchild between her children and stepchildren.