Chris Brown appears to have congratulated his ex Rihanna on her pregnancy and Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

The 33-year-old ‘Go Crazy’ singer – who started dating the ‘Umbrella’ star in 2007 before they split two years later when it was revealed the rapper had physically assaulted Rihanna ahead of the 2009 Grammys – took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (12.02.23) night, moments after his former girlfriend performed a medley of her hits and announced she is expecting her second child.

Chris, who has children Royalty, eight, Aeko, three, and 13 month old Lovely with three different women, wrote alongside a red heart and praying-hands emojis: “GO GIRL,” which fans are saying was clearly a tribute to his former flame.

Last May, he congratulated Rihanna, 34, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, also 34, on the birth of their first child, a baby boy, whose name they are yet to reveal.

He said in an Instagram Story: “Congratulations,”, adding emojis of a red heart, a pregnant woman and praying hands.

Chris pleaded guilty to felony assault for his attack on Rihanna and was sentenced to five years of probation, and the pair got back together in 2012 and dated for around a year before they split again.

Rihanna admitted during a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone magazine reuniting with the rapper was a “mistake”, and said: “I decided it was more important for me to be happy. I wasn’t going to let anybody’s opinion get in the way of that... after being tormented for so many years, being angry and dark, I’d rather just live my truth.”

Chris confessed in his 2017 documentary ‘Welcome to My Life’ Rihanna lost trust in him after the assault and said it was “never OK” when they would “fight each other”.

Rihanna confirmed during her comeback performance at the Superbowl Halftime show on Sunday (12.02.23) she and A$AP are expecting another child as she showed off her baby bump, and a representative later confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, the singer said about how she took her time to decide whether to do the show: “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months post-partum.

“Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this! When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world – you can do anything!

“And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”