Ellie Goulding has insisted Tom Grennan is an “ally” after he was slammed over his remark about her breasts at The BRIT Awards 2023.

The ‘Anything Could Happen’ singer, 36, was presenting the Best New Artist award with 27-year-old ‘This is the Place’ musician Tom at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night in London’s O2 Arena when he joked on stage about Ellie’s breast plate: “I love what you’re doing – they're your real boobs?” – prompting a backlash against him from fans.

On the night, Ellie replied: “These are not mine – I wish – mine are a lot further apart,” before Tom said “sorry” and they went on to present the award to Wet Leg.

She has now taken to Twitter to defend Tom, posting on Sunday (12.02.23): “A word on Brit/t** gate... I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it. My friend Tom Grennan is 100 per cent an ally and we were having a bit of fun.

“No offence taken, no harm intended – and no other interpretations necessary.”

Tom shared another apology on social media, writing: “What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong.

“The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended – that’s not me at all, and I am sorry.”

After the BRITs, mum-of-one Ellie, who has 22-month-old son Arthur with her husband Caspar Jopling, 31, shared a picture of herself hugging Tom and wrote: “Such a great time with this gentleman this evening. Thanks for being a great co-host and congrats to Wet Leg.”

Harry Styles, 29, was the biggest winner at this year’s ceremony, and dedicated his Artist of the Year prize to a string of female artists and said he was aware of his “privilege” after women were shut out of the category’s nominees list following its gender-neutral overhaul.