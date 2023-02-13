Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance on stage during a Broadway production of 'Some Like It Hot'.

The 'Hero' singer, 53, is among the producers of the stage adaptation of 1959 film that starred Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon and she stunned the cast by joining them for the curtain call at the Shubert Theatre in New York City on Friday (10.02.23) night.

Mariah walked out to applause and told the audience: "Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything."

She went on to share her love for the original film's leading lady, saying: "'Some Like It Hot' has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers.

"And then I found out about [Monroe] and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl. But I did it anyway, and here we are."

Mariah went on to say: "I'm so honoured... to be able to say I'm a producer on this incredible, incredible show. Honestly, I have no words. This is magnificent. And I just want to say congratulations to everybody."

She finished her speech by concluding: "Bless you and have an incredible rest of your lives."

Last year, Mariah confirmed her involvement in the musical - which premiered in the Big Apple on December 11 - and cited her love of Monroe for drawing her to the project.

In a statement, she explained: "I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe.

"(Monroe has) been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction.

"When (producer) Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it.

"To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy - pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity - I'm proud to help bring 'Some Like It Hot' for today's world to new audiences."