The English Premier League and EA are reportedly close to signing a new deal worth a whopping £488 million.

According to Sky Sports, the deal will "consist of EA remaining as the league's lead partner as well as retaining its exclusive electronic game licence."

And it will mean their partnership stays in place for at least six years.

It comes after FIFA moved away from developer EA after nearly three decades together, with ‘FIFA 2023’ the last game to stem from their collaboration.

EA recently unveiled their plans to rename their games as ‘EA Sports FC’, which will mark “a new era in July 2023”.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president responded to the move, saying the “only authentic” experience will come baring his organisaton’s branding.

He said: “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans.”

Meanwhile, FIFA is reported to have signed more than 300 licensing deals.