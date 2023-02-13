Ezra Miller’s acting comeback was showcased in a Super Bowl trailer for their upcoming movie ‘The Flash’.

The actor, 30, who uses they/them pronouns, last month avoided being jailed after accepting a plea deal in connection with a break in at a house in south Vermont in May 2022, but is now to star in the $200million DC Comics production, a trailer from which was shown at Sunday’s (13.02.23) big game.

The trailer also featured appearances by former Batman actors Ben Affleck, 50, and Michael Keaton, 71, who come to the aid of Ezra’s superhero character Barry Allen.

Ezra agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanour of “unlawful trespass” over the May break in and was fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge and placed on probation for a year.

Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

The actor claimed they were in the house to look for ingredients for a recipe for their mother, but was accused of taking bottles of gin, vodka and rum from their neighbour’s pantry at around 5pm in the afternoon.

Their attorney said at the time of the plea deal they were grateful for the love of their family and friends amid the legal woes.

Lisa Shelkrot added: “Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanour unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court.

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process.

“They would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

Their previous legal cases include being accused of grooming, after the parents of 18-year-old Native American Indian activist Tokota Iron Eyes, filed a protection order against the actor.

Her parents accused Miller of grooming their child and other inappropriate behaviour with her as a minor from the age of 12 – which has been disputed by Tokota.

In August, Ezra said they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”, adding: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”