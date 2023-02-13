Alicia Silverstone loves preloved clothing.

The ‘Clueless’ star - who starred in the Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten, the online cashback service - only shops “sustainably and responsibly” at brands like Rent the Runway, Pact and Stella McCartney.

The 46-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: "I only shop sustainably and responsibly. I like used clothing. So Rent the Runway is amazing — they have a partnership with Rent the Runway, And you can get Pact, which is this great — I get all my underwear from Pact. It's an eco-organic cotton line, and they're super-sustainable. And Stella McCartney. There are all these great companies that they work with, and for me, the exciting ones are those that are conscious and responsible."

Alicia believes Cher Horowitz - the teenage shopaholic with a heart of gold in the 1995 Amy Heckerling-helmed flick based on Jane Austen novel ‘Emma’ that also starred Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Breckin Meyer - would also make “socially responsible” purchases when putting together looks.

She said: "I think Cher, in 2023, with her big heart, would want everyone to be socially responsible and conscious in choosing cruelty-free and eco-conscious clothes."

The ‘Senior Year’ star labelled working with her long time pal and fashion designer Christian Siriano - who updated Cher’s iconic yellow plaid skirt suit for the ad- “a joy” and that it was “so nice” to star alongside her ‘Clueless’ co-star Elisa Donovan, who reprised her role as her on-screen frenemy.

Alicia said: "Everywhere I get to be with Christian is a joy. I love him so much.

"It was so nice to see Elisa. We both just kept looking at each other going, 'Are we doing this? This is what's happening?'"