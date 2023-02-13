Emily Ratajkowski puts fragrance on as a “last touch” when getting ready.

The face of Viktor + Rolf Flowerbomb says the perfume “has a real power to it” and loves spraying it just as “a shot of confidence and glamour” before vacating the premises.

The 31-year-old model told Elle.com: “It’s the last touch before I go out the door. I’m sure that’s not the proper way to do it, but it’s what I do, because I think perfume is the last moment of doing something for yourself before you walk out the door and meet other people. It’s that moment of connecting it to my look, and my mood. And Flowerbomb has a real power to it. It’s a shot of confidence and glamour.”

Emily - who has son Sylvester, 23 months, with her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42 - admitted she doesn’t like to meet people she deems her “heroes” but called fashion designer Donatella Versace as the “exception” to the rule when she interviewed her on her podcast, ‘High/Low’.

She said: “My experience has been, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ unfortunately. But I think she’s the exception. She tells it like it is. Though I will say, for better or worse, I hate small talk. So whether I’m talking to you on the podcast or at a party or dinner, I’m just going to pry a little bit! People are so interesting, so I want to get to the meat of things…but the podcast has also made me realize that I’m what they call an ‘active listener,’ which basically means I’m an interrupter. I’ll say, ‘mm-hmm’ or ‘yeah’ or I’ll tell my own story to show I’m listening, or we’re on the same page. Hearing that on a podcast has made me realize that, now that I have the mic, I can learn to shut up a little bit more. That’s not a bad thing!”