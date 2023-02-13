Just nine out 116 artificial intelligence in films are women, study shows.

Cinema - including movies like ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Ex Machina’ - has played a part in solidifying systemic gender inequality in the AI sector as the characters working in that industry are almost all men, a study from the Universiy of Cambridge.

The report’s authors said: “Given that male engineers have repeatedly been shown to engineer products that are most suitable for and adapted to male users, employing more women is essential for addressing the encoding of bias and pejorative stereotypes into AI technologies.”

The study - which looked at 1,400 films dropped between 1920 and 2020 - focused their attention on 142 most successful portraying the AI industry. Their findings showed that only nine of 116 characters working were men and that five of those were the child or the spouse of a more senior AI engineer.

Examples cited include ‘Iron Man’, which they believe exacerbates the solo male genius trope and the movie ‘Ex Machina’, who shows a man able to not oblige the usual ethical norms in the industry like abusing his employees and creating sex bot.

The earliest movie they found with a woman engineer is the 1997 flick ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’, where Frau Farbissina creates three “fembots” with breasts that shoot bullets.

The researchers also highlighted that potential issues of having a what ex Microsoft engineer Margaret Mitchell called “sea of dudes” like that products may skew towards the needs and desires of men.