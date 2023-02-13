Rihanna gave a nod to Andre Leon Talley with her Super Bowl performance look.

The ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker, 34, paid tribute to the late Vogue icon - who died aged 73 in January 2022 after being deemed a trailblazer for is contribution to the world of fashion and art - by sporting a floor dusting red Alaia puffer jacket while taking to the stage to sing ‘Umbrella’, her 2007 smash hit collab with Jay-Z.

After seeing the look during the game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the ex fashion editor’s estate acknowledged the homage by sharing a photo of Andre by sharing a snap of wearing his Norma Kamali-designed red jacket with lyrics to the song in the caption, writing: “When the sun shines, we'll shine together. Told you I'll be here forever… said I'll always be your friend”.

Rihanna and Andre - who boasted editorial positions at titles like Interview, Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily - were known friends and often showed off their tender rapport during the red carpet portion of the Met Gala, where in 2015 the ‘Chiffon Trenches’ memoirist became teary-eyed after seeing the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker in her legendary Guo Pei yellow gown.

In the 2016 documentary about the annual star-studded fundraising event thrown by his ex-boss Anna Wintour, ‘The First Monday in May’, Andre said of Rihanna: “I love a girl from humble beginnings who becomes a big star.

“It’s like the American dream. That’s the way you do it.”