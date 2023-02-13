David Guetta says artificial intelligence is “the future of music”.

The ‘Titanium’ hitmaker used AI technology to produce a rap song in the style of Eminem - which he doesn’t intend to release commercially - but

The 55-year-old superstar DJ told BBC News: "I'm sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There's no doubt. But as a tool."

David believes that “nothing is going to replace taste” as the tech is tipped to take over.

He said: "Nothing is going to replace taste. What defines an artist is, you have a certain taste, you have a certain type of emotion you want to express, and you're going to use all the modern instruments to do that."

The Brit Award winner compared AI the advancements to other musical instruments that have shape genres like the electric guitar.

David said: "Probably there would be no rock 'n' roll if there was no electric guitar. There would be no acid house without the Roland TB-303 [bass synthesiser] or the Roland TR-909 drum machine. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler.

"I think really AI might define new musical styles. I believe that every new music style comes from a new technology."

On February 3rd, he tweeted: “Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em [pair of eyes emoji]”.

David later explained he created the song “as a joke” but it “worked so good, I couldn’t believe it”.

He added that he shared the ditty “because I just wanted to open the discussion and bring awareness".

"It's very funny, actually, because a lot of people are reacting. Some of them are like, 'Oh, this is genius.' Some of them are getting super mad at me, but I'm not going to release the record.

"It is impossible to think that it's a real collab, but it sounds exactly like him [Eminem]."