Queen Consort Camilla has postponed two solo Valentine’s Day royal visits after contracting a “seasonal illness”.

The 75-year-old royal had been due at Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday (14.02.23) to celebrate its centenary, and later at a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community, but Buckingham Palace said on Monday (13.02.23) she had fallen sick and had been forced to pull out of the trips.

A spokesman for the palace described it as a “seasonal illness” and it is hoped a new date can soon be found for the postponed engagements.

He added she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake an engagement on Wednesday, and, according to The Sun, doctors have told Camilla to rest at home today and tomorrow.

Her last public appearance was on 9 February when she visited a centre for victims of domestic violence in Battersea in London, and last year she cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival a week after revealing she had caught Covid for the second time.

In 2019 Camilla pulled out of a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey due to a chest infection.

Camilla has been busy in the past week, and last Thursday (09.02.23) toured the STORM family centre, where she met volunteers and locals to mark its 19th anniversary.

On Wednesday she joined King Charles, 74, on a visit to Brick Lane, east London, where the couple met with prominent members of the London Bangladeshi community and visited charities and businesses after being welcomed by dancers in traditional clothes.