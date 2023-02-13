Sheryl Lee Ralph says it "doesn't matter" whether or not she mimed during her Super Bowl performance.

The 66-year-old singer/actress took centre stage to belt out a rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before kick off at the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday (12.02.23) but she was later hit by speculation she'd lip-synced her performance.

However, the 'Abbott Elementary' star has now shrugged off the gossip - insisting she's not bothered by it.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Does it matter [if it was lip-synced]? Does it matter? No. Thank you."

Sheryl went on to insist she was just happy she was able to be part of such a perfect moment, adding: "It’s just so amazing that they chose me. And then the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. I mean, come on. You know God must be a woman because all of this is just too perfect."

The TV star added that performing at the Super Bowl was the "cherry on top" of her illustrious career on stage and screen.

Chris Stapleton also performed before the big game with a rendition of national anthem 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and music legend Babyface gave a rendition of 'America the Beautiful'.

Rihanna performed the halftime show during which she revealed her baby bump - confirming to the world she is pregnant with her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The game was won by the Kansas City Chiefs who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an epic showdown.