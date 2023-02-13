Rocker Suzi Quatro says she felt like her sister “erased” her from their family.

‘The Wild One’ singer, 72, was in an all-female group called The Pleasure Seekers with her sibling Patti, 74, but left to pursue her solo career in Britain and said she was devastated when she finally returned to her Detroit homeland and found her sister had taken clothes she left in her old bedroom to make herself outfits.

She told The Mail on Sunday (12.02.23): “There is a difference between truth and perception. It’s a big subject for me.

“Over the years I’ve had many things happen and situations occur, and I know the truth of how I experienced them, but I’m also aware everyone perceives them differently.

“In my 2007 autobiography, ‘Unzipped’, I told how, as a teenager in Detroit, my older sister, Patti, and I were in an all-female rock band, The Pleasure Seekers. I got picked out for a UK-based solo career, and Patti joined another American girl group, Fanny, but didn’t make it big like she wanted to.

“After being in England for a few years having hits, I returned home and discovered Patti had made outfits for herself from clothes I’d left in my old bedroom.

“It felt like she’d erased me from the family, which was upsetting.”

Suzi, who has sold more than 55 million records worldwide, added she doesn’t ever think the issue will be “resolved”.

She said: “A few years ago, Patti explained that as I’d been gone since 1971, she didn’t think I’d need those clothes again, so she used them.

“She was upset that I’d written the story in my book, and I said, ‘Maybe, but it happened – you can’t change that fact.’

“Ours were two different viewpoints of the same incident. Patti and I have now talked about it openly a zillion times, but I don’t think it’ll ever be totally resolved.”