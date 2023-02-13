Janet Jackson was reportedly lined up to be honoured at this year's Grammy Awards but talks are said to have "broken down".

The pop superstar is believed to have been among the famous faces picked to receive a Global Impact Award and TMZ.com reports bosses hoped Janet could pick up the gong at a pre-Grammy event but that idea fell through because of scheduling problems.

A subsequent plan for her to be presented with it during the ceremony then hit a roadblock due to issues stemming from CBS - the network which airs the show - and relating to Janet's 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.

During her half-time performance with Justin Timberlake - broadcast on CBS - Janet's top was ripped open exposing her bare nipple and caused a major furore.

Janet later claimed her invitation to the Grammy Awards that year was rescinded amid the row - and TMZ reports talks for the singer to receive the award this year stalled because CBS bosses never apologised to the star over her treatment almost two decades earlier.

Sources told the website Janet's team and Recording Academy bosses were trying to find a way to resolve the issue but it became "too complicated" and "talks ended".

The Grammys ended up presenting the Global Impact Award to Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot, Lil Wayne and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

In 2021 documentary 'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson', it was claimed CBS boss Les Moonves asked Janet for an apology over the Super Bowl incident but she refused. The film also suggested Timberlake did agree to apologise and he was able to attend the Grammys and perform during the ceremony.