Kate Hudson has defended her decision to marry Chris Robinson aged 21.

The 43-year-old ‘Almost Famous’ actress got hitched to ‘The Black Crowes’ musician, 56, in 2000 and they had son Ryder, now 19, before divorcing in 2007 – with Kate going on to have son Bingham, 11, with ‘Muse frontman’ Matt Bellamy, 44, and daughter Rani, four, with her current actor partner and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 36 – and she has now said the marriage to Chris came because she was so in love with the rocker.

She said on the Thursday (09.02.23) episode of ‘The World’s First Podcast’: “I went to New York and I met Chris, and (when I came home, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m marrying this guy.

“I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to dive right into this.’”

“I just jump in the deep end of everything I do. I just didn’t think twice.”

Kate added Chris taught her what it felt like to be “unconditionally loved” and added: “Chris, like, completely opened that floodgate for me, forever, no matter how complicated the relationship got at one point.

“The most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”

Kate has said she is “lucky” to enjoy happy co-parenting relationship with her exes Chris and Matt, from whom she split in 2014.

She told the ‘Divorce Sucks!’ podcast in 2019: “As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing.

“I was very lucky to have partners in my life, and everyone was a different circumstance, that we were able to figure it out.

“I do feel that when you get divorced, you know, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship.”

Kate has been with Danny since 2016, and they have been engaged since he proposed in 2021.

The actress said at the end of last year she is “not in a hurry” to get married again, adding to Entertainment Tonight: “I love that man, (but)… the last thing we’re doing right now is planning anything.”