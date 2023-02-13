Richie Sambora felt like James Bond hiding his identity on ‘The Masked Singer UK’.

The 63-year-old Bon Jovi guitarist disguised himself as ‘Jack Potato’ to perform on the latest series of ITV’s celebrity singing show and after he was unmasked on Saturday’s (11.02.23) episode said dressing like a vegetable made him feel like an undercover spy.

He told judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Peter Crouch and Mo Gilligan after the unveiling: “It was incredible – like James Bond! – to have to be so secretive, but every day I was able to show up and sing these amazing songs by songwriters and artists that I love so much.

“I hope everyone at home had as much fun with Jack Potato as I did.

“From the moment I first saw Jack I felt connected to the character I could become while playing him. It felt like the right fit! Who doesn’t love a potato?

“In my very first passport ever, under ‘Occupation’ I wrote ‘Self-Employed Entertainer’ and now that’s true!”

Richie became obsessed with ‘The Masked Singer’ during lockdown and is preparing to release his self-isolation inspired song ‘Livin’ Alone, and added to the judges: “This has all re-energised me and put a focus on releasing new music and getting back on tour so I hope that you all like ‘Livin’ Alone’ when it’s released in a few weeks. It was written for all of you with love during the most difficult time the world has faced in decades.

“I love being a guitar player and a songwriter. And of course I’m very privileged and honoured to have had so much success and the accolades of being a Grammy winner, an Ivor Novello Award winner and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

“But, what I really love to do is sing! My hiatus from Bon Jovi and the Covid impact on my solo touring meant I could only do one thing which is make a new record, until I saw ‘The Masked Singer’.

“I loved it and it was a lot of fun to watch it at a time where due to lockdowns and being forced to be at home the world was a little quieter than it had been since Bon Jovi kicked off 37 years ago.

“After having seen so many great singers that I loved being on the show I decided I wanted to do it myself.

“Many of the biggest songs I’ve been a part of from ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ to ‘It’s My Life’, I sang on, alongside Jon, and I just wanted to be able to have fun singing again and show my fans in the UK some love. It’s always been my home away from home.”

‘Glee’ singer Amber Riley, 36, was revealed as Jellyfish on Saturday’s show and told how she was overjoyed Richie had heard her sing Bon Jovi hit ‘Shot Through the Heart’ earlier in the show.

Richie and Amber’s double-exit leaves Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino for the final.