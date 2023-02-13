Lisa Rinna "didn't expect" the praise she received after quitting 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 59-year-old star announced she was quitting the show in January, and Lisa has now admitted to being shocked by the public's reaction to the news.

She shared: "I didn't expect that, I really didn't.

"That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything. I thought people would mostly be like, 'Thank God we got her fired' - and some were, don't get me wrong. But the majority of it was love."

Lisa - who has been married to Harry Hamlin since 1997 - feels flattered by the praise she's received over recent weeks.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Lisa joked: "Even the way people described my eight years on the show, with words like 'legend, icon, G.O.A.T.' - I said to Harry, 'There are things you'd normally only get to hear if you died!' And that's how it felt - like I died, but I didn't, and I got to see all the things that people would say about me at my funeral."

Meanwhile, Brandi Glanville recently predicted that Lisa will return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 50-year-old star - who previously appeared on the hit reality series - is convinced that Lisa will make a comeback one day.

Brandi said: "I think she will be back.

"I think she is probably taking a pause ... I feel like losing her mom and not having any time off to actually mourn that, I feel like she's due for just like a breath. She was the best 'Housewife' that she could be. Like, whatever she does, she puts her effort in a million percent, and I say kudos to her for that."