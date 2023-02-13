Rihanna's pregnancy "came sooner than expected".

The 34-year-old singer displayed her growing baby bump during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday (12.02.23), and Rihanna - who gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May - has been "surprised" that her pregnancy happened so fast.

A source said: "They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!"

Rihanna and ASAP, 34, are both "thrilled" to be expanding their family.

The insider told Us Weekly: "Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again. They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member."

Rihanna remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy before her halftime show at the Super Bowl.

However, the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker admitted she was pinching herself ahead of her performance.

She recently shared: "Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl - I'm still pinching myself, really. I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

Rihanna received her first-ever Oscar nomination for 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

But the chart-topping star - who turns 35 on February 20 - insisted she was firmly focused on the Super Bowl.

Rihanna - who has been dating ASAP since 2020 - said: "Sunday, now that's the one. I've been so focused on the Super Bowl I totally forgot that my birthday's coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day."

Rihanna also discussed her approach to the Super Bowl, revealing that she'd been through "about 39 versions of the setlist".

She said: "You're trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it's difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that's gonna be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down."