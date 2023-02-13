Ben Affleck's Dunkin deal 'worth millions'

Published
2023/02/13 23:00 (GMT)
Updated
2023/02/13 23:44 (GMT)

Ben Affleck's deal with Dunkin' Donuts is worth "over $10 million".

The 50-year-old actor and his wife Jennifer Lopez starred in a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin' Donuts on Sunday (12.02.23) - but Jennifer's "involvement in the commercial was a total surprise".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', a source explained: "When she showed up to set, Ben told her to go through the drive-thru and film something. Dunkin’ loved the interaction and added it to the ad."

Jennifer, 53, earned "just over a $1 million" for her appearance in the Super Bowl commercial.

In the advert, Ben was seen working in a Dunkin' Donut drive-thru when his wife pulls up in her car and asks him: "What are you doing here?"

In response, the Hollywood star says: "You’re embarrassing me in front of my friends."

Then, Jennifer asks him: "Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?"

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed that she and Ben had a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas because it took "all the pressure off" them.

The loved-up duo tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in July, and Jennifer revealed that it was actually her husband's idea to marry in Vegas.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who organised a bigger ceremony for friends and family at Ben's mansion in August - said: "You have all these expectations you can't control and that's why Ben and I decided to get married a month before in Vegas.

"It was his idea and I thought it was brilliant.

"It took all the pressure off about the big wedding we were going to have with our families."

