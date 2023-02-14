Julia Fox thinks being "a little bit delusional" has helped her to achieve success.

The 33-year-old actress believes that her single-minded attitude has been central to her career in the movie business.

Asked if she considers herself to be ambitious, Julia replied: "I think to get anywhere you want in life, you have to be a little bit delusional. You have to be like, ‘I’m gonna be that b****,’ you know?"

The 'Uncut Gems' star - who dated Kanye West in 2022 - feels that she's changed markedly over the last 12 months.

She told ELLE magazine: "I’ve definitely changed. I feel different from even, like, last year."

Julia has a two-year-old son called Valentino, and she admits that motherhood has transformed her life.

The actress explained: "Valentino keeps me grounded, and in such an insane way that nothing has ever been able to before.

"You know what, I’ve been hustling and on my own for so long that it’s like, I know no matter what, I’m going to figure it out. Whether that’s a scam or a man or both, I figure it out."

Meanwhile, Julia previously urged first-time moms to "choose you" more often.

The Hollywood star - who has Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev - urged moms to not neglect themselves and their own wellbeing.

She explained: "I always resented the fact that when women have children, they suddenly become that child's mom. You need to choose you sometimes."

Despite this, Julia insisted that her approach towards parenthood isn't a selfish one.

Instead, she said "you need to be the best version of yourself. If you're making all these sacrifices and, in turn, you're miserable, then that shows. You project that onto your child and you don't even realise you're doing it."