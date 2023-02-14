John Legend and Chrissy Teigen love watching reality TV together.

The Grammy-winning musician and Chrissy, 37, both enjoying relaxing in front of the TV at home.

Asked how he relaxes when he's not working, John replied: "I like to watch sports, and I consider that my own way of relaxing. And then just watching good TV with Chrissy, having a glass of wine."

John, 44, also enjoys watching TV when he's on the road.

He told WSJ Magazine: "When I was on the road, I just checked out 'Your Honor' on Showtime, which I really liked, with Bryan Cranston. We loved the Chippendales one that Kumail [Nanjiani] was in. And then we watch a lot of reality TV."

What's more, John revealed that Chrissy is a huge fan of the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

He shared: "We’re very into the '90 Day' franchise, but Chrissy’s favourite is most definitely 'Real Housewives' franchise, so that gets watched a lot in our home.

"I’ll watch it a lot with her and just [shake my head] the whole time."

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously voiced her appreciation for the UK version of 'Love Island'.

The model recommended the dating show to her social media followers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote on Twitter: "If anyone needs a break from anything, each season of love island has about 53,000 episodes (sic)"

However, Chrissy also admitted that she needed subtitles to watch 'Love Island', as she struggled to understand the accents and slang used in the show.

She said on Twitter: "Not only do I need captions for Love Island UK, I need them to be bigger and I need to be able to play the show at half speed like a poscast. help @hulu I want to understand (sic)"