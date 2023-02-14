Cara Delevingne is "taking time to heal" and enjoy the next chapter of her life.

The 30-year-old star has been reflecting since hitting the milestone age and after doing "so much for other people's approval and love" she is looking ahead with a fresh outlook.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she admitted she's found herself asking: "Why? That doesn't matter and it's not going to make you love yourself more. It just doesn't."

Learning from her life experience and maturity in her 30s, she's now "taking the time to heal and focus on myself and what I want to do".

She added: "What I really want to do, not for other people's sake but for my own. It's just really nice."

She noted that a lot of things "clicked" with her milestone birthday in August, and her priorities shifted while she has become "more gentle" and kind to herself,

She explained: "I think after turning 30, there was a lot that clicked. I think my 20s were brilliant, but there were a lot of different things I wanted to focus on.

"I think there was a part of me that still felt, like, I was insecure in my teenage years and questioning and a bit of like self-doubt all the time.

"[But] that is a real thing, about women being in their prime in their 30s? I just don't care anymore.

"I'm a lot more gentle with myself and nice to myself and I think something's changed this year, for sure."

Before her 30th birthday, Cara revealed she was looking forward to reaching the milestone age – though she admitted that could have changed when she actually got there.

She said: "Getting older is so nice.

“I’m so excited, but call me on the day and see how I’m doing – I’ll probably cry."