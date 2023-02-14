Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne are to star in 'The Astronaut'.

The 32-year-old actress will join forces with the 61-year-old star for the sci-fi thriller, which is to be produced by Brad Fuller.

According to Deadline, Roberts is to portray astronaut Sam Walker, who is found alive in a punctured capsule floating off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Fishburne will play General William Harris, who puts Walker in a high-security house under intense NASA surveillance after the discovery.

But she will grow concerned that something has followed her back to Earth when strange goings on start occurring.

Production on the movie is expected to begin in Ireland later this year.

Jess Varley is to make her directorial debut on the motion picture, and will also write the screenplay.

She said: "This story is very close to my heart and I’m profoundly grateful it’s resonated with such an immensely accomplished team of creatives.

"I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to fasten their seatbelts and go on this thrilling ride with us."

Fuller added: "I was inspired by Jess’ vision and handle on the material and I’m thrilled to be working with her."

Roberts has appeared in the likes of 'Scream 4' and 'We're The Millers' and was recently cast in 'Madame Web'.

The star admitted she was stunned to be cast in the new movie in Sony's Spider-Man universe, which will see Dakota Johnson appear in the titular role.

She said: "I thought it was very unexpected. It's so funny, one day you're walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie.

"It was so weird because I remember being like, 'What's the audition process? What do I have to do?' And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple (of) weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it."