Megan Fox has reportedly removed her engagement ring following rumours she split from her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old ‘Jenifer’s Body’ actress – who sparked speculation on Saturday (11.02.23) she had called it quits with the rapper, 32, by erasing all photos of him from her Instagram feed and saying she was able to “taste the dishonesty” – is now said to be “very upset” with the musician.

A source told People the actress is also no longer speaking with the rocker, but the insider added the have not yet called off their engagement despite apparently removing her ring.

They added: “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off.

“They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

In her Instagram posts on Saturday, Megan – who got engaged to MGK, real name Colson Baker,– in January 2022 after the couple went public with their relationship in 2020 – posed in front of a mirror with a man and posted a video in which she appears to torch a letter and a bag on a bonfire.

She captioned the images and clip: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath” – which are lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 track ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about her husband Jay Z’s affair.

Megan’s fans posted in the comments section they had noticed she had started following Eminem, 50, with whom the actress worked in 2010 when she featured in the music video for his single ‘Love the Way You Lie’.

The star, who shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 49, also responded to a fan rumour MGK had had an affair with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd by posting: “Maybe I got with Sophie”, before she deleted her Instagram feed.