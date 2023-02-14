Amazon workers are gearing up for more UK strikes.

Roughly 350 employees at the e-retailer’s Coventry warehouse became the first to take industrial action last month after their union GMB called for a pay rise from £10.50 to £15 and plan on doing it again on 28 February, 2 March and for the week of 13 March.

Amazon - who do not recognise the union and therefore will not negotiate with them - have previously defended their pay rates, calling it competitive and highlighting it has risen by 29 per cent in the last five years along with other benefits.

In January, GMB called the five per cent pay rise offer - which stands at 50p more an hour - “derisory” and highlighted the “severe” working environment like timed toilet breaks and high levels of monitoring.

In response, Amazon pointed out their “performance management tool” was paused when they were not signed into their station.

One worker highlighted the “unimaginable” profits experienced during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic at their expense.

He said: "These people had worked two years through the pandemic, that had seen Amazon's shares go through the roof. They had seen the profits just become unimaginable."

One worker on the picket line described how people were being forced to “choose between heating” and food during the cost of living crisis.

She said: "People are having to choose between heating their homes and... eating really, so it's not good enough, not from someone like Amazon that's got billions and billions of pounds of profit during the pandemic."