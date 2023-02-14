Ella Emhoff prefers to knit with with wool over mohair.

Published
2023/02/14 11:15 (GMT)

Ella Emhoff prefers to create wool garments over mohair.

The Proenza Schouler catwalk queen - and stepdaughter of the US Vice President Kamala Harris - loves “the mohair trend” but when it comes creating her own knitwear for her online brand Ella Emhoff Loves To Knit but has preference for other yarn types.

The 23-year-old model told Interview magazine: “Wool. Mohair: hot, itchy, shedding. I respect the mohair trend, but knitting with it is really hard and wearing it is really hot. I do have some angora yarn featured in the collection though. I get everything donated to me mostly. Every designer I meet, I’m like, “Do you have extra yarn?” But I also have to buy a lot. Let’s just say I bought 85 pounds of yarn for this collection.”

Ella - whose father Doug Emhoff married the second most powerful person in US politics in 2014 and has brother Cole, 28- says the most silly thing she’s stitched a handmade “wrestling suit” that she doesn’t think is “flattering”.

She said: “I’ve been waiting for someone to ask me this! I made it a long time ago, when I was in school. It is a wrestling suit. It’s green and white striped, and it’s got a racerback. Never once have I worn it. It’s too hot! But somehow also freezing. And it’s just not flattering. No one should wear it. But it came into my head one night, and I just wanted to challenge myself and my pattern-making skills. It’s still in my samples box. One day I’ll pick it up.”

© BANG Media International

ellaemhoff vicepresidentkamalaharris dougemhoff coleemhoff

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended