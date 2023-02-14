Ella Emhoff prefers to create wool garments over mohair.

The Proenza Schouler catwalk queen - and stepdaughter of the US Vice President Kamala Harris - loves “the mohair trend” but when it comes creating her own knitwear for her online brand Ella Emhoff Loves To Knit but has preference for other yarn types.

The 23-year-old model told Interview magazine: “Wool. Mohair: hot, itchy, shedding. I respect the mohair trend, but knitting with it is really hard and wearing it is really hot. I do have some angora yarn featured in the collection though. I get everything donated to me mostly. Every designer I meet, I’m like, “Do you have extra yarn?” But I also have to buy a lot. Let’s just say I bought 85 pounds of yarn for this collection.”

Ella - whose father Doug Emhoff married the second most powerful person in US politics in 2014 and has brother Cole, 28- says the most silly thing she’s stitched a handmade “wrestling suit” that she doesn’t think is “flattering”.

She said: “I’ve been waiting for someone to ask me this! I made it a long time ago, when I was in school. It is a wrestling suit. It’s green and white striped, and it’s got a racerback. Never once have I worn it. It’s too hot! But somehow also freezing. And it’s just not flattering. No one should wear it. But it came into my head one night, and I just wanted to challenge myself and my pattern-making skills. It’s still in my samples box. One day I’ll pick it up.”