CD Projekt Red is "working to address" the accidental inclusion of realistic genitals in 'The Witcher 3'.

The studio has been forced to speak out after the recent next generation patch for the game which features realistic private parts for female monsters.

In a statement to Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red said: "The next-gen version of 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' features several community-sourced mods not created by CD Projekt Red, on top of numerous enhancements created and implemented by the studio internally.

"Merging everything together was a complex process and the textures in question are an unintended result present in the release version.

"This is something we are working to address."

The studio added to Kotaku that the NSFW textures will be removed as "these textures were not meant to be present in the release version of the game".