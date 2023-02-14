2K has revealed the full roster for 'WWE 2K23'.

The studio has unveiled its list of superstars who will be playable when the game launches, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker and more making their franchise debuts.

The roster will be supplemented by some strong DLC, with the first pack focused on the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling class of 2002, which including rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, as well as John Cena during his time as The Prototype and Dave Bautista's Leviathan persona.

There will be more legends to play as with Hulk Hogan - and Hollywood Hogan - confirmed alongside 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Chyna and Lita.

Of course, the game will also feature some of the biggest current stars in WWE today, such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa and more.

NXT's brightest talent will appear too, with Corda Jade, Gigi Dolin, Grayson Waller and others all getting the nod.

Even global hitmaker Bad Bunny will be included, after making his in-ring debut at 'WrestleMania 37' in 2021 and going onto appear in the Royal Rumble the following year.

Fans will also be hoping more for DLC to come, with Bray Wyatt currently standing as the roster's biggest omission after the returned to the fold in October 2022.