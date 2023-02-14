Online fraud has risen by 38 per cent this Valentine’s Day, data finds.

Victim Support, one of the UK’s biggest sources of support to crime victims, has warned those online dating they have seen an increase in the number of people defrauded by someone they were romantically involved with. In 2022, they helped 322 people, an increase of 233 people from the year before.

A 39-year-old woman lost £4,000 to man who slid into her direct messages on Instagram with flirty messages and claiming to be in the military and needing money to vacate.

She - according to the Guardian newspaper - said: “I found a romance scam website and all I had to do was put the surname in of the person he told me he was and there was page after page after page of people saying ‘don’t speak to this person, he asked me for £3,000’, ‘he’s asked me for money and he wants to come to the UK’. There were about 17 pages just about this person – he was on all the dating sites. It made me feel sick.”

Victims Support say that thieves tend to love bomb their targets, ask for the dalliance to be kept secret and be flaky when it comes to video calling.

Lisa Mills, a rep from the group said: “Romance fraud is remarkably common and we often see spikes at times when people are feeling lonely or isolated. With Valentine’s Day approaching, we know that this can be a trigger for some people. We want everyone to be on guard against romance fraudsters, who could be posing as your ideal partner.”